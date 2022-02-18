Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Parrty on Friday wrote to the Election Commission of India and demanded the deployment of the Paramilitary Forces on "extremely sensitive" polling booths of Jaunpur of Malhani Assembly region.

In the letter written to the ECI, SP wrote, "In the last election, there were incidents of booth capturing and stopping of voters from voting by some specific people. In these election booths, attempts were made to stop the poor, backward classes people from voting."

"The Samajwadi Party demands the deployment of Paramilitary Forces on these 136 extremely sensitive polling booths along with a flag march before the polling to end the fear among the voters," added the letter.

The party also registered a complaint against Badaun Superintendent of Police and alleged that he entered into the strong room of the Badaun Assembly seat without prior permission, and demanded action against the personnel.

"The entry of the officer into the strong room where the EVM is kept in Badaun is extremely objectionable and worrisome. A strong room is protected and is kept under the watch of the agents of the political parties. In such circumstances, the entry of the officer into the premises raise questions over the partiality of elections," said the letter to the commission.

The party demanded action against the officer.

The third phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is slated to go to the polls on February 20. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

