BJP's Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati will face one of the toughest political challenges of their lives in the 2022 Assembly Elections

New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 for 403 seats are slated to be held in in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting and results will be held on March 10, announced CEC Sushil Chandra on Saturday in the EC press conference.

Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra once again stressed the need to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country.

Check the Important Dates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 1 Total Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 14th January, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 21th January, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 24th January, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 27th January, 2022 Date of Elections 10th February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 2 Total Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 21st January, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 28th January, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 29th January, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 31th January, 2022 Date of Elections 14th February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 3 Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 25th January, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 1st February, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 4th February, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 2nd February, 2022 Date of Elections 20th February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 4 Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 27th January, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 3rd February, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 7th February, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 4th February, 2022 Date of Elections 23rd February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 5 Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 1st February, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 8th February, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 11th February, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 9th February, 2022 Date of Elections 27th February, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 6 Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 4th February, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 11th February, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 16th February, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 14th February, 2022 Date of Elections 3rd March, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 7 Number of Constituencies 403 Date of Notification 10th February, 2022 Date of Filing Papers 17th February, 2022 Last Date of Withdrawal 21st February, 2022 Date of Scrutiny of Papers 18th February, 2022 Date of Elections 7th March, 2022 Date of Results 10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness a tough political battle as the incumbent party in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be challenged by Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With the dates announced, UP is expected to see a the battle pitch rise higher in days ahead.

