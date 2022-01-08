New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 for 403 seats are slated to be held in in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting and results will be held on March 10, announced CEC Sushil Chandra on Saturday in the EC press conference.

Addressing the  conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra once again stressed the need to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country.

Check the Important Dates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 1
Total Number of Constituencies  403
Date of Notification  14th January, 2022
Date of Filing Papers  21th January, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers  24th January, 2022
 Last Date of Withdrawal  27th January, 2022
Date of Elections  10th February, 2022
Date of Results  10th March, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 2
Date of Notification  21st January, 2022
Date of Filing Papers  28th January, 2022
 Date of Scrutiny of Papers  29th January, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  31th January, 2022
Date of Elections  14th February, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 3
Date of Notification  25th January, 2022
Date of Filing Papers  1st February, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  4th February, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers  2nd February, 2022
Date of Elections  20th February, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 4
Date of Notification  27th January, 2022
Date of Filing Papers 3rd February, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  7th February, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers  4th February, 2022
Date of Elections  23rd February, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 5
Date of Notification 1st February, 2022
Date of Filing Papers 8th February, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  11th February, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers 9th February, 2022
Date of Elections  27th February, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 6
Date of Notification  4th February, 2022
Date of Filing Papers 11th February, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  16th February, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers 14th February, 2022
Date of Elections  3rd March, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Phase - 7
Date of Notification 10th February, 2022
Date of Filing Papers 17th February, 2022
Last Date of Withdrawal  21st February, 2022
Date of Scrutiny of Papers  18th February, 2022
Date of Elections 7th March, 2022
Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness a tough political battle as the incumbent party in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be challenged by Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With the dates announced, UP is expected to see a the battle pitch rise higher in days ahead.

