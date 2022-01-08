New Delhi, January 8: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates and schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. As per the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 for 403 seats are slated to be held in in 7 Phases on Feb 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting and results will be held on March 10, announced CEC Sushil Chandra on Saturday in the EC press conference.
Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra once again stressed the need to follow COVID-19 norms given the third wave of Coronavirus and the rising cases of Omicron across the country.
Check the Important Dates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 1
|Total Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
| 14th January, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
| 21th January, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
| 24th January, 2022
| Last Date of Withdrawal
| 27th January, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 10th February, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 2
|Total Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
| 21st January, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
| 28th January, 2022
| Date of Scrutiny of Papers
| 29th January, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 31th January, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 14th February, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 3
|Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
| 25th January, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
| 1st February, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 4th February, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
| 2nd February, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 20th February, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 4
|Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
| 27th January, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
|3rd February, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 7th February, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
| 4th February, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 23rd February, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 5
|Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
|1st February, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
|8th February, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 11th February, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
|9th February, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 27th February, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 6
|Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
| 4th February, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
|11th February, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 16th February, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
|14th February, 2022
|Date of Elections
| 3rd March, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
|Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
|Phase - 7
|Number of Constituencies
| 403
|Date of Notification
|10th February, 2022
|Date of Filing Papers
|17th February, 2022
|Last Date of Withdrawal
| 21st February, 2022
|Date of Scrutiny of Papers
| 18th February, 2022
|Date of Elections
|7th March, 2022
|Date of Results
| 10th March, 2022
Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness a tough political battle as the incumbent party in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be challenged by Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With the dates announced, UP is expected to see a the battle pitch rise higher in days ahead.
