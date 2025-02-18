Samba/Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday seized some ammunition and explosive substance from a forest area and said a major sabotage by anti-national elements was averted with timely recovery of the materials.

The recovery that included 29 rounds of AK assault rifle, its magazine and some explosive powder was made from Kawala forest in Chilla Danga, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police party while performing patrolling in Chilla Danga received information through reliable sources regarding the hideout of terrorists in the forest and subsequently conducted thorough search operation, leading to the recovery concealed under the cavity of a tree.

"This suggests that some unknown anti-national elements have dumped this material acquired illegally through some medium to carry out terrorist acts and to cause damage to life and property. By the recovery, the designs of anti-national elements have been foiled and major sabotage has been averted," the spokesman said.

He said a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act has been registered at the Samba police station and investigation is underway to arrest the anti-national elements.

