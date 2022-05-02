Sivasagar (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended 'Yoga Utsav' to mark 50 days to International Yoga Day organised in the Sivasagar district on Monday.

With the celebration of 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 which was recognized as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 by a unanimous vote. (ANI)

