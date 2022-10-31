Mohali, Oct 31 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for laying the foundation of a strong India and said his contribution to the unity and integrity of the country will continue to remain a source of inspiration.

Thakur, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, was addressing a gathering here on the 147th birth anniversary of Patel, the country's first home minister.

“The foundation of strong India was laid by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel whose birth anniversary we are celebrating today. He was such a personality that whatever task was given to him, he performed,” said Thakur in his address.

Thakur said Patel was the country's first home minister as well as the first information and broadcasting minister.

The Union minister said Patel strengthened the country after its Independence by uniting more that 550 princely states.

“He not only helped India get Independence but also worked to unite the country after Independence... he laid the foundation of a strong India. The entire country today is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, an aspiring personality of strong will,” said Thakur.

He said Patel's contribution to the unity and integrity of the country will continue to be a source of inspiration.

On the occasion, Thakur also flagged off 'run for unity' at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali in which around 1,200 volunteers participated.

The minister said the run is being conducted at more than 75,000 places across the country.

Addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of 'Clean India 2.0' programme at IISER, he said the campaign has received great response from the youth.

“We had set a goal of collecting 100 lakh kg of garbage from October 2 till October 31. We achieved this goal in just 19 days. So far, a total of 2,08,83,704 kg of garbage has been collected. Out of this collected waste, 2,04,84,176 kg has been duly disposed of so far,” said Thakur.

The youth of the country is taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of making the country strong and self-reliant, said Thakur.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat.

The central government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and the security of the nation.

As part of the celebrations, various programmes are organised across the country, recalling Patel's contribution to the unification of India.

