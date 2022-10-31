Mumbai, October 31: Kamothe police has arrested two youths for allegedly assaulting and stabbing a 17-year-old teenager after he refused to share the WiFi password. The teenager was later declared dead in the hospital. The incident occurred on the street near Maruti Bhawan building in sector 14, Kamothe on October 27 around 11pm.

Smita Jadhav, senior police inspector of Kamothe said, the arrested accused were identified as Ravindra Rajesh Atwal alias Hariani, 22 and Raj Shailesh Valmiki, 19. Both work as sweepers in a housing society. They were under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime, reported TOI.

The incident took place in front of a paan shop at sector 14 in Kamothe on October 27 night around 11 pm when the accused asked for the password of the WiFi. When the deceased, identified as Vishal Rajkumar Mourya, refused to share the password, they allegedly assaulted him and stabbed him on his back. Later they fled. Police said that the deceased Mourya used to work in a bakery and was returning after finishing work when the duo sought the password. Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife Suspecting Extramarital Affair, Buries Her Body Inside His House in Tumakuru; Arrested After Two Years

The paan shop owner, Salman Khan, who was a witness to the crime, said that he tried to stop the fight but Raj fled from the place after stabbing Mourya in his back with the knife. Vishal was seriously injured and fell down. He was rushed to MGM Hospital by his colleagues. However, doctors declared him dead before admission. Tripura Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car, Husband Accomplice in Horrific Act; Claims Cops Refused to Register FIR

Both the accused were arrested by police from the Kamothe area. They were booked for murder under section 302 of IPC and presented before the court where they were in police custody till November 2.

