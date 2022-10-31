Mumbai, October 31: The Allahabad High Court has invited applications from candidates for various posts of Stenographer Grade-III, Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre, Group ‘D’ Cadre and Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

It must be noted that the application process for the same has begun. The last date to submit the application form is November 13. The Allahabad HC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 3932 vacancies out of which 1186 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade-III. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 534 Posts Under Sports Quota At uppbpb.gov.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Steps To Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Click on the application link on the homepage

Register and and then login to apply for the post

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload necessary documents before submitting the form

Take a printout for future reference

Besides, 1021 vacancies are for Group 'C' Clerical Cadre Posts, 26 vacancies for Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV), and 1699 vacancies are for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts. In order to apply for Allahabad HC recruitment 2022, the application fee for Stenographer Grade-III post is Rs 1000 for General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category. ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Sub Inspector Posts At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Meanwhile, the application fee for Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices post is Rs 850 for General (UR), O.B.C. and E.W.S. Category. On the other hand, candidates applying for Group 'D' posts have to pay an application fee of Rs 800.

