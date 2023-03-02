New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Education is set to launch a platform that will give students self-paced interactive learning and assessment to prepare for competitive and other exams, according to University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The platform -- Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) -- has been prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Trinamool Congress Candidate Mizanur Rahman Kazi Wins by Only 10 Votes From Rajabala Seat.

"This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. It aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members," Kumar said in a series of tweets.

The platform will be launched by the Union education minister on March 6. PTI GJS

Also Read | Delhi High Court Asks Police About Action Over Offensive Tweet Against Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)