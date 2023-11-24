New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior diplomat Saurabh Kumar has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Belgium, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Kumar, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and presently Secretary in the Ministry, will also be accredited as Ambassador of India to the European Union.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In another appointment, Robert Shetkintong, a 2001-batch IFS officer and presently Ambassador of India to Ethiopia, has been appointed the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mozambique.

He is also expected to take up the assignment shortly.

