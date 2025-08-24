Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against organised crime amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar in a joint operation with SBS Nagar apprehended two shooters of Lucky Patial-Davinder Bambiha gang from Mumbai for their involvement in murder that took place in Pojewal in SBS Nagar last month, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Karan Ganger (25), a resident of village Ror Majara in Hoshiarpur and Jaskarandeep Singh alias Kallu (23), a resident of village Ramgarh Jhungian in Garhshankar.

As per the information, a person identified as Hardeep Singh alias Deepa Kulpuria was shot dead by some unidentified persons at his village, Kulpur, at Pojewal in SBS Nagar on July 2, 2025.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused Karan Rormajara and Jaskarandeep Kalu, in connivance with USA-based Jaskaran Singh alias Kannu had recently killed a person in Pojewal, SBS Nagar due to their personal enmity. The arrested accused and Jaskaran Kannu are associates of Lucky Patial of Devinder Bambiha Gang, he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SBS Nagar Mehtab Singh said that following the murder, a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP Investigation was constituted to probe the entire case.

He said that police teams from CI Jalandhar and SBS Nagar Police, working on human and technical investigations, zeroed in on the location of both the accused to be in Mumbai.

Sharing more details, AIG Counter Intelligence Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that joint teams from CI Jalandhar and SBS Nagar Police were dispatched immediately to Mumbai, who successfully managed to apprehend both the suspects with the help of local Mumbai Police.

He said that the arrested accused were to be provided with other targets by their foreign-based handlers, and such potential criminal acts have been averted because of their arrest.

A case FIR dated July 03, 2025, had been registered under Sections 103, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at police station Pojewal in SBS Nagar. (ANI)

