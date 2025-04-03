New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the tenure of one judicial and one expert member of the NGT's eastern zone till their replacements were found.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh extended the tenure of the members, who were scheduled to retire on April 6.

Some other members of the eastern zone bench in Kolkata are set to retire on April 11.

Attorney general R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, said the selection process was underway and it would take some time to appoint new members.

The bench directed both members to continue with their work.

Justice Surya Kant suggested since retirements and appointments were a regular process, the Centre could stipulate in their norms the incumbent members to continue till new members were appointed.

"This will prevent the court from passing the orders every time," the judge said.

Venkataramani said he would convey the message of the court to the authority concerned.

The top court has been passing orders from time to time for extending the tenure of members of the tribunal as the selection and appointment process is time consuming.

