New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea filed by self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu seeking the suspension of the life imprisonment sentence imposed on him by a trial court in a rape case.

A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar sought response from government within three weeks and said that it would only examine if there are medical reasons to allow Asaram's interim release from jail.

The bench said, "We will issue notice, but we will consider only on medical conditions."

Counsel appearing for Asaram told the bench that he was suffering from serious medical ailments and sought his interim release from jail.

Counsel said, "He has multiple blockages. Doctors advise, in winter, he should be temperature controlled room or else he will perish."

However, the bench said earlier he refused treatment and wanted his choice of hospital.

A sessions court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in January 2023 convicted Asaram under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a 2013 rape of a female disciple at a Surat Ashram.

In August, while hearing an appeal against the trial court verdict, the Gujarat High Court had declined to suspend his life imprisonment sentence.

Thereafter, Asaram moved the top court seeking release from jail. (ANI)

