Mumbai, November 22: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a minor on Wednesday for allegedly fatally stabbing a 35-year-old man, Ankush Bhalerao, following a dispute over a fourth seat on a local train. The incident occurred on November 15 at Ghatkopar station, where the accused lay in wait for Bhalerao.

The altercation began the day before when Bhalerao and the minor exchanged heated words over a fourth seat on a local train. The confrontation escalated when Bhalerao and his associates assaulted the teenager. Seeking revenge, the accused stabbed Bhalerao at the station and fled.

Bhalerao was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital with severe injuries, including damage to his liver. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Before his death, Bhalerao provided police with a statement and a photograph of the accused, aiding in his identification.

The Special Task Force of the GRP utilised CCTV footage from Ghatkopar station to track the suspect, arresting him in Titwala two days later. Further investigation led to the arrest of the accused's elder brother, Mohammed Sanaullah Baitha, 25, who allegedly helped hide the weapon at his workshop.

During questioning, the minor confessed to the crime and revealed the knife's location. He was subsequently remanded to a children's home after appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Railway police stated that the hoodie worn by the accused during the attack initially complicated identification, but Bhalerao's photograph proved instrumental in resolving the case. Investigations are ongoing.

