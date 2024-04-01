New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) to file a reply to the Delhi government's plea seeking the release of Delhi Jal Board funds.

The AAP government has alleged that the official was not releasing funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sought a response from Delhi's Principal Secretary (Finance) and listed the matter for further hearing on April 5.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the Delhi government's counsel that their civil servants do not listen to the government. The court was also informed that Rs 1,927 crore is yet to be released for the DJB.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, said that LG did not have any role in holding any funds and the same had to be released by the Finance Department of the state government.

The court was hearing the Delhi government's plea over the non-releasing of funds to the Delhi Jal Board.

In November 2023, Delhi Minister Atishi wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding suspension and disciplinary action against the Finance Secretary for allegedly stopping funds from the Delhi Jal Board, citing that non-release of funds could lead to a public health crisis soon. (ANI)

