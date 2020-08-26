Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday said that it is transporting the first fly-ash rake from Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) located near Jaipur Mandal of Mancheriyal District, Telangana to ACC premises at Wadi in Karnataka State.

"First loading of fly-ash commenced on August 24 and was completed on August 25 with the rake being loaded towards Wadi, a distance of 430 km. This freight train consists of 57 BCCW wagons and transported 3876 metric tonnes of fly-ash. SCR has earned a revenue of Rs 26,12,754 for the first trip of fly-ash transportation," SCR said in a statement.

Also Read | Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area, Nine People Rescued.

"The initiative which is likely to not only generate additional loading and revenue to the Railways is also an environmentally friendly means of transporting Fly Ash. Previously the fly ash was transported through Lorries by road which was causing environmental pollution," it added.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented Secunderabad Division for their continuous efforts towards taping the new areas of freight business. He also appreciated the efforts of Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Division in formulating the proposal into mutually beneficial activity to boost the freight loading over SCR. He advised the team to continue exploring new traffic for the Railways and also appealed to prospective customers to avail this facility for assisting them to load by Railways.

Also Read | Mother Teresa 110th Birth Anniversary: 11 Interesting Facts That You Probably Don't Know About The Renowned Saint.

The SCR said that it has been making continuous efforts with a focus on new areas of freight traffic to increase the loading.

"In this direction, SRC has already set up Business Development Units (BDU) at both Zonal and Divisional levels. The committee members of these BDUs are in regular persuasion with freight customers, trade and industry to work out various ways and means to improvise the freight loading," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)