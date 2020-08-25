Dewas, August 25: At least six persons were rescued while few more were still feared trapped in the rubble of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas on Tuesday evening. The residential building, situated in Lal Gate area, came down crashing. According to reports, four families were living there. Those rescued have been sent to the hospital. Their condition was said to be stable. Raigad Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10; Several Still Trapped Under Debris.

A team of policemen and officials from the local administration were on the spot. A rescue operation is underway. The cause behind the collapse was not immediately known. It remains unclear if it was a dilapidated structure and if the local administration issued a warning to residents.

Dewas: Building Collapses Near Lal Gate Area

Madhya Pradesh: Two-storey building collapses near Lal Gate area in Dewas; 6 people rescued and sent to the hospital. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/q1dwjnONVY — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

On Monday, 10 people lost their lives after a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district. More than 60 people have been rescued since yesterday. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 22 hours.

