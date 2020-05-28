India News | Scuffle Between Factions of YSRCP in Andhra Village

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two factions of the YSR Congress Party in Payalakuntla village of Kadapa district on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of village secretariat.

Four persons were injured in the incident.

"Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of village secretariat at Payalakunta village was to be performed this morning. Two factions of YSRCP had a verbal brawl and it turned into clash between them. Stone pelting took place. Two persons each from both factions were injured," said a sub-inspector.

The factions were later dispersed following police intervention. (ANI)

