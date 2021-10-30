New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has allocated Rs 41.60 lakh for providing various facilities at the city's Chhath ghats, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said the civic body has been making all necessary arrangements at the Chhath ghats in its area.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

To provide various facilities at the ghats during Chhath puja in all 104 wards, the civic agency has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 41.60 lakh, he said.

To augment street lights and roads approaching the ghats, to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness besides other facilities, Rs 40,000 has been allocated for two ghats in each ward of the SDMC, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The mayor said the fund will help in improving facilities for devotees at Chhath ghats. To facilitate the devotees, booths will also be set up at these ghats, he added.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at designated sites in the city except the banks of Yamuna river.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, involves offering 'Arghya' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

He said the Chhath festival holds special importance in the religious and cultural activities of Delhi.

"People celebrate this festival with togetherness and seek blessings. It is our responsibility to make all arrangements at ghats to facilitate devotees. The SDMC is making all possible arrangements, keeping in view the Covid norms, to make the festival a successful event," Suryan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)