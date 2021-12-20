New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment drive around the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road area in its central zone and freed nearly nine kilometres of roadsides and footpaths of illegally occupation.

In the drive, the ESI Hospital to Tehkhand village road stretch, D-Block MCD Store to Railway Road Tehkhand village, Surj Kund Road, MB Road to Lal Kuan and both sides of the Prahladpur Road were freed from encroachment, it said in a statement.

During the drive, the traffic police seized two vehicles and 15 violators were fined. Nearly 80 permanent and temporary structures were dismantled and 45 items were seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone Radha Krishan said in the statement that footpaths are being freed from illegal occupation to facilitate movement of pedestrians.

He said such actions will continue in the central zone to make the area clean and encroachment free.

