Indore, December 20: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by her school friend and his two friends in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. A complaint in this matter was registered on Saturday. The incident took place in Adarsh Indira Nagar locality in the Chattripura area of the city on December 12. The woman’s school friend has been identified as Rohit Tomar. Punjab Shocker: Woman Gangraped By Five Men In Amritsar District; Case Registered.

The woman got married almost one-and-half years ago. Tomar reportedly was also the woman’s neighbour at her parental home on Ashta. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused called the rape survivor on December 12 and asked her to meet in Indra Nagar. Tomar then allegedly took her to a rented apartment.

The woman was raped at the apartment. As per the report, two more friends of Tomar came, and they also raped the woman. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she told to anybody. They dropped the rape survivor near her house before fleeing from the spot. The woman, along with her father, approached the police on Saturday and lodged a complaint against Tomar and his friends. Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped By Three Men At Hotel In Kochi; 1 Arrested.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against all three accused. The three men also reported;y recorded the heinous crime on camera and threatened her to upload the clip on social media if she revealed it to anybody. Rohit was arrested by the police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

