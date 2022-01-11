Pithoragarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Eight devotees who had gone to offer prayers at a high altitude temple in the district got trapped in heavy snowfall on Tuesday and were rescued by an SDRF team, an official here said.

"A group of devotees from Baluakot village that had gone to worship at Siddharth temple, situated at 12000 feet, got trapped in 6 feet of snow as the snowfall started as soon as they reached the temple," Dharchula SDM AK Shukla said.

The way to the temple passes through a dense forest, he said.

The trapped devotees included four boys, three girls, and a woman.

The SDM said as soon as he got the information about the incident he ordered the SDRF and local police teams, situated in Askot, to rescue the devotees.

"After rescuing the devotees, we brought them from Nalalekh to Khunti village and dispatched them in a bus to their village," SDRF official Manohar Kanyal said.

