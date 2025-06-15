NAKSHA Capacity Building Programme to be inaugurated across four national centres of excellence from June 16 (Photo/ PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Department of Land Resources (DoLR), Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, is going to start the second batch of phase 2 of capacity-building programme under the NAKSHA (NAtional geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban HAbitations) programme from 16th June 2025, across four Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the country, Ministry of Rural development said on Sunday.

The phase 1 and phase 2 of (1st batch) of the NAKSHA capacity building programme have successfully trained 160 Master Trainers (completed in May 2025) at NIGST, Hyderabad and 151 ULB officers (trained from 2nd-7th June 2025), at five CoEs respectively, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

This batch of training programme will be inaugurated virtually by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Land Resources on June 16 at 10:00 A.M. Under this training programme, 128ULB-level and district officers have been nominated from around 74 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

These officers will undergo one week of hands-on training in leveraging modern geospatial technologies for effective urban property surveys at the four CoEs- Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune, Maharashtra, Northeast Region Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Assam, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Chandigarh, Punjab and Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, Karnataka.

The training aims to equip ULB officers and field staff with the technical and practical skills required to oversee high-accuracy urban land surveys under the NAKSHA programme. The training modules cover the programme framework, GNSS and ETS-based surveying, Web-GIS application, land parcel mapping, and the legal-administrative aspects of land surveys.

With India's urban population expected to exceed 600 million by 2031, the need for modern, verifiable, and easily accessible land records has become more urgent than ever.

The NAKSHA programme addresses this challenge with a bold, technology-driven approach. NAKSHA programme is being implemented by the department of Land Resources (DoLR), Government of India in association with the Survey of India, NICSI, MPSeDC, and five Centres of Excellence, as a pilot programme. NAKSHA has been launched across 157 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 27 States and 3 Union Territories. (ANI)

