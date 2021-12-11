New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi reported its second case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron on Saturday, informed the Delhi Government.

A Zimbabwe returnee, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the variant in a genome sequencing report.

According to the Delhi Government, the travel history of the patient revealed that the person had also travelled to South Africa.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

