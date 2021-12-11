Tamil Nadu, December 11: In two separate cases of sexual assault, Coimbatore police arrested two men for raping and impregnating two minor girls. Both the accused have been booked under POCSO Act.

As per the report published by TOI, in the first incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested by the east all-women police for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl on Thursday. The minor girl and the accused are related, said the police. The accused has been identified as A Guru Manikandan, a resident of Kangeyam. The accused worked as a construction worker and used to visit the victim's house in Coimbatore frequently. He kidnapped the victim from her house in November 2020 and married her. Kochi Horror: Minor Girl, Raped And Impregnated By 20-Year-Old Boy, Flushed Down Prematurely Born Foetus In Hospital Toilet; Accused Arrested.

The victim delivered a baby girl on Thursday at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and the police were informed by the doctors subsequently. The accused was booked under sections 5 (l), 5 (J) (ii), 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Section 366 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested by the Central all-women police for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, a relative, on Friday. The accused has been identified as S Mahendran, a truck driver native of Tiruchendur. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

As per the reports, the accused had married the minor in January. The girl was taken to the hospital on Friday. The doctors informed the police when they found out that the girl was pregnant. Following receiving information, police arrested the accused on Friday evening. The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

