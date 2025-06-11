New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The second round of admissions for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun for the 2025-27 academic year.

The deadline for registration to participate in the admission process is June 30.

The first round of applications was done from January to March.

The selection of candidates for JNU MBA Admission 2025 will be based on CAT Score (70 percent weightage), Group Discussion (10 percent weightage), and Personal Interview (20 percent weightage).

Interested candidates may submit their applications through the online application form provided on the official website of JNU.

During the application process, candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000 online, which is for General, EWS, and OBC candidates. The application fee for SC, ST, and disabled candidates is only Rs 1000.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME)started its first batch of MBA in 2019.

The university, in a statement, said the alumni of four past batches of the school are associated with NABARD, Axis Bank, ZEE Health Care, ITC Ltd., KMPG, Ernest & Young, Petronet LNG, IndusInd Bank, Naukri.com, Somani Ceramics, American Express, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, IIFL, Jackson and Lava Company, and some are running their own ventures.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been actively contributing to entrepreneurship and management education and has established ABVSME and Atal Incubation Centre with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship and enterprise ecosystem in the country," the university said in a statement. (ANI)

