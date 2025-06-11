Mumbai, June 11: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be declaring upsc civil services prelims result soon. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The commission is yet to announce the confirmed date and time for the declaration of the CSE Prelims Results 2025. IGNOU Admission 2025: Admissions for ODL Programmes Begin at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in; Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Fees.

The Commission conducted the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 on May 25 this year which consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQs). The two hours long examination carried a maximum of 200 marks. There is 0.33 negative marking for every wrong answer. NEET UG Result Date 2025: NTA To Release NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result on June 14 at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecards.

How to check UPSC Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Navigate to UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 link on the home page.

Enter login credentials and submit.

Check and download UPSC CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.

Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Through this UPSC Civil Services Examination, the commission aims to fill 979 vacancies.

38 posts for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

12 for those with blindness or low vision

7 for deaf candidates

10 for those with locomotor disabilities

9 for those candidates with multiple disabilities Candidates who clear all the levels of the UPSC CSE exam will be enrolled either in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).