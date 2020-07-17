Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 17 (ANI): Security forces apprehended a cadre of the NSCN (K-YA) near Kohima's Perizie Colony on July 14.

According to the Indian Army, troops also recovered one point 22mm Pistol, five rounds of point 22mm live ammunition, and incriminating documents from the possession of the individual.

"Security forces apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (K-YA) near Perizie Colony, Kohima on July 14 along with one point 22 mm pistol, live ammunition and incriminating documents," said Eastern Command, Indian Army. (ANI)

