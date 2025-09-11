Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Security forces have launched search operations and area domination in the Palli-Barsur road area of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, after two CRPF personnel were injured in a pressure IED explosion on Thursday.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said that the blast took place during a demining operation.

Also Read | TCS Chiplet-Based System Engineering Services: Tata Consultancy Services Introduces Advanced Design and Verification Solutions To Help Semiconductor Firms Move Beyond Traditional Chip Design.

"Two jawans were injured due to a pressure IED blast. One of them is an inspector. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team jawan is critically injured. The injured are being treated at Dantewada hospital and will be airlifted to Raipur for better medical care," SP Rai told reporters.

The injured personnel are from the CRPF's 195 Battalion.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Not Following Security Protocol': CRPF Writes Letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Flags 'Uninformed' Foreign Tours.

According to police, the explosion occurred near Sathdhaar-Malevahi in Dantewada. A dog handler sustained critical injuries, while the inspector suffered minor splinter wounds.

"This is a pressure IED blast. Sometimes these IEDs are old. Forces have been deployed and area domination is being carried out," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)