In an unfortunate incident in Chhattisgarh, a pressure IED exploded in Narayanpur today, March 7. According to news agency ANI, the explosion occurred at Amdai mine in Narayanpur. Two labourers were injured in the pressure IED explosion. After the incident, the injured labourers were referred to Narayanpur District Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. DRG Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur.

Pressure IED Explodes Amdai Mine in Narayanpur

Chhattisgarh: Two labourers injured in a pressure IED explosion at Amdai mine in Narayanpur. Both of them have been referred to Narayanpur District Hospital. Both of the are stable. — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)