Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab's associate Sadanand Kadam has started the demolition of the alleged unauthorised portion of a resort in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri following an assurance given to the Bombay High Court, officials said on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate has been conducting a probe into an alleged money laundering case connected to the construction of the Sai Resort at Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Uttar Pradesh: One Person Killed, 15 Injured After Swarm of Bees Attack Devotees Enroute Pilua Mahavir Temple in Etawah.

The work of demolition of the resort's third floor started on Tuesday and will go on for next three-four days, a senior police official said.

Kadam, who had been arrested in the money laundering case and later granted bail, recently assured the Bombay High Court that he will demolish excess and unauthorised portion, allegedly constructed in violation of norms, at his own expenses.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address ‘NaMo’ Rally Through App To Connect With BJP Workers Across 10 Lok Sabha Constituencies.

In January last year, the ED attached the Sai Resort, valued at more than Rs 10 crore, as part of a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Anil Parab and others.

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Anil Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, and a connected police case against the former minister and others for “deceiving and causing loss to the state government of Maharashtra.”

The ED had claimed that Parab “in connivance” with Kadam got “illegal permission” from local sub-divisional office for converting the agriculture-only land into one for non-agricultural use, and constructed a resort in violation of the CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms.

Dapoli, located about 230 km from Mumbai, is a scenic coastal town with moderate climate and has seen a lot of construction activity of late.

Parab had obtained “illegal” permission from the state revenue department for the construction of a twin bungalow over land falling under CRZ-III, that is a no development zone, and illegally constructed `Sai Resort NX', the ED alleged.

Kadam in connivance with Parab caused “great detrimental damage” to the environment and ecology of the seashore by acquiring illegal permission from the Revenue Department, it claimed.

For getting permission to change the land's use from agricultural to non-agricultural, Kadam forged the signature of its erstwhile owner, the ED alleged.

A case had been filed at Dapoli police station against Kadam and others and a chargesheet was filed in May 2023 after an investigation.

Parab was also questioned by the ED in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to the resort.

During the probe into the case, the ED had arrested Kadam and Jayram Deshpande, the then sub divisional officer (SDO), Dapoli.

In February this year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kadam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)