Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Sanjay Lakhe Patil, who was keen to contest last year's Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra's Jalna seat, said on Sunday that he has resigned from the party.

About a year before the Lok Sabha elections, he had joined the Sena (UBT) from Congress.

Patil said he had been promised a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Jalna, but was ignored. “I was told that the Jalna seat would be kept with us in exchange for Sangli. But Sanjay Raut did not let that happen for his own agenda.” Kalyan Kale of Congress won the Jalna seat.

He also accused Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the legislative council, of hijacking his ideas and taking credit. Patil also claimed Danve sidelined him in the party.

Danve could not be reached for comments.

