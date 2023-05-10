Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The 30-year-old caretaker arrested for allegedly killing a senior citizen at his home in Mumbai was involved in a kidnapping case in 2013 in which he was arrested earlier, police said on Wednesday.

Police will question the healthcare firm through which the accused, Krishna Periyar, was hired on May 1 to take care of the 85-year-old victim, Muralidhar Naik, and will take action if lapses are found by officials of the firm.

Periyar was nabbed from Ahmedabad railway station on Monday evening within 12 hours of committing the crime.

He was produced before the court in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday which remanded him in police custody till May 15, the official said.

Police are investigating the murder case from various angles. Prima facie, robbery seems to be the motive behind killing the senior citizen as his gold chain with rudraksha and a watch were found stolen.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 302 (Punishment for murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against Periyar.

The deceased used to live with his wife in a flat in suburban Santacruz.

His body was found in the bedroom of the flat with his hands and legs tied with clothes, police had said.

