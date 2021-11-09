Goa [India], November 9 (ANI): Senior naval officers of 12 nations took part in the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC)-2021 which began on November 7 and concluded today.

Officers visited a deep-submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV) onboard SCI Sabarmati on Tuesday.

The Madagascar Navy participated for the first time in the Goa Maritime Conclave.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, Goa Maritime Conclave 2021 is India's initiative for 'Harnessing Maritime Thought'. GMC 2021, the third edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave commenced on November 7 and is being held under the aegis of the Naval War College, Goa. (ANI)

