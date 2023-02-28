Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of uneasiness, an official said on Tuesday.

The former railway minister, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was rushed to the private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, he said.

He is “stable” and under observation at present, the official said.

Roy, who won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC in June that year.

