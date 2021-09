Srinagar, September 1: Pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, officials said.

Geelani, who was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, had been suffering from various ailments for nearly last two decades. Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies at 91; Mehbooba Mufti Express Grief Over Death of Former Hurriyat Leader.

He was a former MLA.

