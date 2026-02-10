Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Memes: The Funniest Jokes on the 2026 Halftime Show

Forget the football for 13 minutes on Sunday night, the world was officially a citizen of the "Benito Republic". Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show didn't just bring the heat of Puerto Rico to the stadium; it brought an entire sugar cane field, a surprise Ricky Martin appearance, and enough Spanish lyrics to make Duolingo’s servers sweat.

While the 2026 halftime performance was a masterclass in cultural pride and political subtext, the internet did what it does best: it turned the spectacle into a non-stop funny meme factory. From "human grass" dancers to the struggle of watching the show through literal bushes, here are the viral jokes and moments that defined the Super Bowl LX halftime experience. Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Lyrics Meaning and Translation in English.

The Benito Bowl: 5 Viral Memes That Defined Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

From horticultural confusion to the relatable struggle of non-Spanish speakers, the internet had a field day with Bad Bunny’s historic (and very green) performance. Here are the top five moments that took over social media.

1. The "Human Foliage" Crisis

While the stage looked like a lush Puerto Rican landscape on TV, the internet quickly realized the "grass" was actually moving.

The Joke: Many viewers were baffled by the "tall grass" everywhere.

The Viral Fact: It was later revealed that the grass stalks were actually 500 real actors in costumes getting paid $18.70 an hour to sway in the wind.

Meme Quote: "Imagine your parents asking what you do for a living and you have to say, 'I'm Foliage Number 264 at the Super Bowl'".

Funny Meme on Human Foliage at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

“Yeah so anyway I performed in the Super Bowl halftime” “Really, what role?” “Foliage number 264”pic.twitter.com/3nXjxBBMC6 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 9, 2026

2. The "Stands vs. TV" Struggle Funny Meme

If you paid $5,000 for floor seats, you might have felt like you were at a landscaping convention rather than a concert.

The Meme: Photos from the stands showed fans staring at a wall of grass while the TV audience got a cinematic masterpiece.

The Joke: "Watching from the stands is like watching your neighbors have a party but you aren't invited."

Here is the Viral Meme on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff C (@jeffcamara)

3. The "Duolingo" Panic Memes

Bad Bunny made history with an all-Spanish set, leaving half of America reaching for their translation apps.

The Meme: Fans joked about their "survival Spanish" failing them the moment the first beat dropped.

The Punchline: A viral tweet summed it up best: "Did I understand a single word? I did not. Was it a vibe? It was".

Did I understand a single word of it? I did not. Was it a vibe? It was. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 9, 2026

Meme vs Fact: Duolingo saw a 35% increase in Spanish learners

Duolingo saw a 35% increase in Spanish learners last night. Is this what a one-night stand feels like? pic.twitter.com/acf0DZczhh — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 9, 2026

4. That Very Specific "Canada" Shoutout Funny Memes and Videos

During his roll call of American nations, Benito’s unique pronunciation of "Canada" became an overnight sensation.

The Meme: Within minutes, TikTok was flooded with remixes of the "Canada" clip.

The Joke: "Whoever had 'Bad Bunny shouts out Canada in a salsa remix' on their Super Bowl bingo card is now a billionaire".

Thank You, Bad Bunny From Canada Meme

thank you bad bunny from canada. pic.twitter.com/vKThvW9zEi — Andrew Boozary MD (@drandrewb) February 9, 2026

When Bad Bunny yelled CANADA

when Bad Bunny yelled CANADA pic.twitter.com/KqvIrQygSN — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) February 9, 2026

5. Elmo’s "Good Bunny" Rebrand

Even the residents of Sesame Street couldn't resist the hype.

The Meme: Elmo officially weighed in on the performance via X (formerly Twitter).

The Punchline: Elmo declared that the show was so wholesome and high-energy that the artist should officially be renamed "Good Bunny".

That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny! ❤️🎶🐰 — Elmo (@elmo) February 9, 2026

Ultimately, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance proved that you don’t need a translator to understand a "vibe". Whether fans were laughing at the "human grass" actors, obsessing over his unique "Canada" shoutout, or trying to catch a glimpse of him through the literal stadium foliage, the internet’s reaction was as vibrant as the show itself. While the memes provided the laughs, the closing message on the jumbotron, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love", reminded everyone that beneath the jokes, Benito was there to make a serious cultural statement. In the end, he didn't just give us a halftime show; he gave us enough content to keep our social feeds full until Super Bowl LXI.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).