Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS and nine IPS officers.

The state government transferred seven deputy commissioners while in case of IPS officers, it gave new posting orders to a special director general of police and six additional DGPs.

IAS officer Vineet Kumar will be the new deputy commissioner of Muktsar while Surabhi Malik has been posted as Ludhiana DC, replacing Varinder Kumar, according to an official order.

Vishesh Sarangal has been given the charge of the DC, Kapurthala, and NPS Randhawa will be the DC, SBS Nagar.

Parneet Shergill has been posted as Fatehgarh Sahib DC while Amrit Singh is the DC, Ferozepur.

Mohnish Kumar has been given the charge of the DC, Tarn Taran.

Among IPS officers, BK Uppal has been posted as special DGP (Investigation Lokpal).

Gaurav Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been posted as the ADGP (Administration) with the additional charge of the special principal secretary to the chief minister, according to another official order.

IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been given the posting of the ADGP (community affairs division and women affairs) and Jitendra Kumar Jain has been posted as the ADGP (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited).

SK Asthana has been given the charge of the ADGP (policy and rules) while Praveen Kumar Sinha has been posted as the ADGP (Punjab Human Rights Commission).

Nageswara Rao has been given the charge of the ADGP (Human Rights).

RK Jaiswal has been posted as the inspector general of police, cybercrime, while GS Dhillon will be the new IG, anti-drugs special task force.

