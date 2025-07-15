Imphal, July 15: Seven people including five militants of three proscribed outfits were arrested in Manipur, police said on Tuesday. One active cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested from Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district on Monday. He was involved in extortion and active recruitment of cadres in Thoubal district.

Two militants of the proscribed KCP(MFL) were arrested from Thangal Bazar in Imphal West district on Monday. They were involved in extortion activities and threatening traders and shop owners located in the valley area, the police said. Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

Two active cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) involved in transportation of arms for the group were apprehended from Bishnupur district on Sunday. One individual was arrested for possession of an illegal weapon at Singjamei Chingamakhong area in Imphal West district on Monday. One 7.65 mm pistol along with three rounds of ammunition were seized from his possession, they said. Police arrested a man from Naodakhong area in Bishnupur district on Monday after arms and ammunition were seized from his residence on Sunday.

