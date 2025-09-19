Imphal, September 19: At least two Assam Rifles jawans were killed and at least five others injured when a group of unidentified armed cadres attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said. A police official in Imphal said that the incident took place in Bishnupur district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area.

According to the preliminary information, a group of unidentified gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from the capital Imphal, claiming the lives of two jawans and injuring five. Manipur Violence: Protester Killed in Clashes Between Kuki Demonstrators and Security Forces in Kangpokpi; Shutdown in Kuki-Zo Areas From Midnight.

Gunmen Attack Vehicle of Paramilitary Force in Manipur

Imphal, Manipur: Unidentified gunmen attacked a 33 Assam Rifles convoy at Nambol, Bishnupur, firing at their vehicle. Two Assam Rifles soldiers were martyred, and five were injured and admitted to RIMS Hospital pic.twitter.com/LRQuQxJbLz — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

#WATCH | Manipur | Ambush on security forces in Nambol Sabal area of Bishnupur; Details awaited (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/pbdhVs5oJp — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals. After the incident, a huge contingent of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, led by senior officials, has rushed to the areas and launched a massive combing operation to nab the assailants, the official said. Another police official said that the heavily armed attackers opened fire on the vehicle carrying Assam Rifles personnel from Imphal towards Bishnupur.

In the sudden assault, two personnel were killed on the spot, while five others sustained bullet injuries. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway to trace the attackers. Further details are awaited. Manipur: Indian Army in Joint Operation With Police Recover Arms and Ammunition From 3 Districts (See Pic).

Meanwhile, security forces have arrested six militants belonging to different banned militant outfits from three Imphal Valley districts during the past 24 hours. Three hardcore cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit were arrested from their respective residences in Imphal West district. They were identified as Leishangthem Tondon Singh, 34, Leishangthem Anand Singh, 34, and Heikham Hemchandra Singh, 41, a police statement said.

Two Self-Loading Rifles, two modified .303 rifles, an INSAS rifle, nine magazines of different types and 99 cartridges were seized from their possession. Another cadre of the same outfit was arrested from Andro in Imphal East district. He was identified as Taorem Tomchou Meitei alias Pena, 45.

An active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) outfit was arrested from Ichan Khunou in Thoubal district. Police also arrested an active cadre of the banned Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) outfit from Samaram Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district. He was identified as Khoinaijam Bhumeshwor Singh, 24. A dummy gun and three cartridges were seized from his possession, it said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).