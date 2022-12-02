Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Seven people, including six women, died after a limestone cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar collapsed on Friday.

All the victims were locals who had been extracting limestone for personal use, sources said.

According to the police, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot after being informed of the incident.

"Some family members from the nearby Malwa village were extracting limestone for personal use at the site. While they were at it, the limestone cave collapsed and all of them were buried in the debris. Of the seven persons who died, six were women and one man. Two of them were pulled out of the debris alive but were declared dead on being taken to a hospital," Vikash Kumar, the CSP said.

"A team of officers are at the site looking for more persons buried under the debris," he added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

