Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infected count to 4,54,234, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,752 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Northwest And Central India in Next Few Days, Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar.

Six of the fresh cases were from Jammu division while one from Kashmir division, the officials said.

Eighteen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

There are 63 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,419, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)