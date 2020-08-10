Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Several houses were damaged due to flash flood in Kulan area of Ganderbal district on Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred following the heavy rains, an official said.

As per the visuals, the roads in the area were filled with mud due to the flash flood and several houses were also damaged. (ANI)

