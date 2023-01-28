Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in Udhampur on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.

The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur.

"Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

