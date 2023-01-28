Mumbai, January 28: In a good news for commuters in Mumbai, they can now travel to Belapur in Navi Mumbai from Gateway of India and vice versa via water taxi from February 4. The Mumbai Port Authority has given its approval to operate the passenger service to Nayantara Shipping Company. The vessel ‘NAYAN XI’, will be the only service on this route. Currently, water transport services are usually available only up to Mandwa from Gateway of India.

State ports minister Dadaji Bhuse is set to inaugurate the service on February 4. Rajiv Jalota, Mumbai Port Authority chairperson , said this kind of water transport is going to be the future of urban transport. Mumbai Metro Card, Available at Stations and SBI Branches, Can Be Used in BEST Buses Too, Watch This Video to Know More.

Nayan XI: Travel Time

The vessel will sail from Belapur at 8.30am and reach Gateway of India at 9.30am. The second trip from Gateway of India will depart at 6.30pm and arrive at Belapur at 7.30pm. Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Check Guidelines for Domestic and International Travellers.

Nayan XI: Seating Capacity

The water taxi, ‘Nayan XI’ has a capacity of seating 140 passengers on the lower deck and another 60 passengers on the upper deck or business class deck.

Nayan XI: Ticket Price

The tickets for ‘Nayan XI’ have been priced Rs 250 for the lower deck and Rs 350 for the business class deck. Commuters can book the ticket on the partner platform of Nayantara, MyBoatRide.com.

Officials said that sharing rickshaws will be available to the jetty at ₹10 and, cabs and buses will be available from Gateway of India to Churchgate and CSMT to ensure last-mile connectivity from Belapur station.

