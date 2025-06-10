New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Several parts of the national capital on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of over 43 degree Celsius.

According to the weather office, the temperature was 43.3°C in Safdarjung, 44.3°C in Palam, 43.3°C in Lodi Road, 44.9°C in Ridge and 45.3 °C in Ayanagar.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned that Delhi NCR may experience heatwave-like conditions on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures potentially exceeding 45°C. A yellow alert has been issued for the region.

"If we talk about Northwest India, then for the next four days, most of the subdivisions--especially in the plains--are likely to experience heatwave conditions. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to rise above 45°C today and tomorrow, creating heatwave conditions in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the region," IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI.

As per the IMD's digital portal, an orange alert has been issued in the capital city for June 10 and 11. A yellow alert is in place for June 12 and 13.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.1°C.

According to the Met Department, Delhi may witness rain by the middle of the week. IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of North India, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph).

The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions in Northwest India for the next four days, with isolated areas likely to experience severe heat. A red alert has been issued for Western Rajasthan due to severe heatwave conditions and warm nights. Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued for Eastern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Srivastava said, "In West Rajasthan, severe heatwave conditions are developing, and considering the rise in night temp as well--referred to as warm night conditions--a red alert has been issued. In East Rajasthan, both heatwave and warm night conditions persist, so an orange alert is in place."

Further, in Jammu and Kashmir, a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days. North Madhya Pradesh is also under a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, Srivastava remarked. (ANI)

