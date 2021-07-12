Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received showers on Monday, with Kota receiving 2.7 mm rainfall, a MeT department official said.

Sriganganagar received 2.2 mm followed by 2.0 mm in Bhilwara and 0.2 mm in Barmer, the official said.

Barmer was the hottest place in the state recording 41.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 41.4 degrees Celsius each in Phalodi and Bikaner, 39.6 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 38.9 degrees Celsius in Sawai Madhopur, 38.7 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and 38.4 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, the official said.

The maximum temperature in most of the other cities was recorded between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in areas falling under the northern and western part of the state in the next 24 hours.

