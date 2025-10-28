Bhubaneswar, October 28: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated and 30 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of measures for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha'. After chairing a high-level meeting to assess the State's preparedness for Montha, CM Majhi said that the eight districts of South Odisha - Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur - are "likely to be the most affected," adding that the state government is "fully prepared to deal with this situation".

CM said that the State government is committed to a "zero casualty" policy. "As always, our goal is zero casualties. To evacuate people, we have prepared 2,040 cyclone and flood-affected sites," CM Majhi said. Cyclone Montha Landfall Process Begins off Andhra Pradesh Coast, To Continue for 3–4 Hours, Says IMD.

Cyclone Montha’s Landfall Continues Near Kakinada

The #landfall #process continues and the landfall process will continue for next #2hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during next 2 hours as a #Severe #CyclonicStorm… pic.twitter.com/YNS9ypzekS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2025

"So far, we have evacuated 11,396 people. We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to evacuate more than 30,000 people...We have deployed a total of 30 ODRF, 123 fire brigades, and five NDRF teams. We have also kept more teams on alert," CM Majhi said

"The #landfall #process continues and the landfall process will continue for next #2hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, to the south of Kakinada during next 2 hours as a #Severe #CyclonicStorm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD said in a post on X around 11:15 pm. In the wake of heavy rainfall expected in 39 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Ministers, MPs, and MLAs to provide assistance to the people affected. Cyclone Montha Landfall Update: Severe Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal Starts Landfall Near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Process To Continue for 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

Andhra Pradesh CMO wrote on X, "In the backdrop of the Montha cyclone severely impacting the state, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu today urged MPs, ministers, MLAs, and key leaders to remain vigilant today and tomorrow and provide assistance and support to the people. In this regard, he held a teleconference with them today. He called upon the people to become aware and step forward as voluntary servants to participate in relief programs."

