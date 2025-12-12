New Delhi, December 12: As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka affected by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, an Engineer Task Force of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to provide critical engineering support. The primary focus of the task force, comprising 48 personnel, is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team comprises specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems, enabling the delivery of precise and effective engineering support. Cyclone Ditwah Sri Lanka Death Toll: More Than 120 Dead, Several Missing As Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' Wreaks Havoc in Sri Lanka; Viral Clips Show Trail of Destruction (Watch Videos).

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, for the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the task force is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags and new-generation equipment such as heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats.

Fully equipped and operationally ready, the task force is capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of engineering tasks, including critical rescue and relief operations, as well as the construction of essential infrastructure such as shelters, roads and bridges. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Cyclone Warning As Cyclonic Storm 'Ditwah' To Reach North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Adjoining South Andhra Pradesh Coasts by November 30 Morning.

Based on requirements conveyed by the Sri Lankan authorities, the Engineer Task Force, in close coordination with officers of the Sri Lanka Army and the Sri Lankan Road Development Authority, has conducted reconnaissance of multiple bridge sites requiring urgent restoration.

Given the criticality and immediacy of the requirement, work has commenced at the Kilinochchi Bridge site, where a modular Bailey bridge, capable of being configured to suit site-specific conditions, will be launched to restore connectivity.

Earlier, an Indian Army contingent, deployed in Sri Lanka, established and operationalised a fully functional field hospital in one of the region's worst-hit areas by devastating floods, providing urgent medical relief to thousands of affected citizens.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).