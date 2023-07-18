New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Tuesday granted interim bail to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in sexual harassment case registered by several wrestlers.

The Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal granted bail to Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar till July 20, 2023, and said the court will hear arguments on regular bail on Thursday.

Appearing for Brij Bhushan, Advocate Rajiv Mohan submitted that since my clients were not arrested during the investigation, they are moving for bail.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted, "We have not arrested the accused, we leave it to the court if they want to grant him bail but we are opposing bail, some conditions can be imposed on him that he does not influence the witnesses."

The Delhi Police chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar stated that both the accused are charge-sheeted for trial 'without arrest' as they have complied with the directions under sections 41A of CrPC by joining the investigation.

Results of digital/electronic devices and exhibits seized and deposited with the concerned Forensic Labs are yet to be received and shall be filed through supplementary police reports.

The analysis of requisitioned CDRs etc., as found appropriate for the purpose of prosecution shall also be submitted expeditiously, stated the Delhi Police in Chargesheet.

The present charge sheet has been prepared against the alleged accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar for the commission of offence u/s 354/354A/354D IPC (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). Accused Vinod Tomar aided/facilitated the commission of the crime. Accordingly, he is being forwarded for trial u/s 354/354A/109/506 IPC only.

The chargesheet further stated that based on the investigation so far, Brij Bhushan Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking. A total of 1599 pages of chargesheet in the case, having statements of 44 witnesses and six statements were recorded under CrPC 164.

Delhi Police in the chargesheet also submitted several pictures including the picture clicked during the events

Delhi Police chargesheet stated that based on the "investigation so far," of the complaints by six top wrestlers, Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking.

The charge sheet stated that witnesses in the matter have mentioned that they also saw the physically wrong gesture of the then WFI president.

The trial Court has recently summoned Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18.

On the last date of the hearing, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued summon to MP Brij Bhushan Sharan after taking Cognizance of the charge sheet against him in a sexual harassment case.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15. This case was lodged on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal issued summons to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar after taking Cognizance of the charge sheet.

In the wrestlers’ matter, two FIRs were registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of the wrestlers' complaints.

One was registered under POCSO Act and a cancellation report has been filed in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed Cancellation Report, citing a lack of evidence, on the POCSO matter.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a report recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharana Singh.

This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.

In both matters, Delhi Police officials had said that in the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the Rouse Avenue Court, said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police.

In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself, added Delhi police. (ANI)

