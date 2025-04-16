Amritsar, Apr 16 (PTI) The SGPC Wednesday accused the Centre of adopting a "policy of delay" in the matter of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana and other Sikh prisoners and urged the Supreme Court to direct the government to take an immediate decision on the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee held a meeting of its executive committee, chaired by its president Harjinder Singh Dhami, here.

Also Read | 'Road To Defeat BJP Runs Through Gujarat': Rahul Gandhi Says 'Fight Between Congress and RSS-BJP Is Not Just Political, It Is Ideological' (Watch Video).

In the meeting, the SGPC accused the Centre of adopting a "policy of delay" in the matter of Rajoana, a death row convict in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995 and other "Bandi Singhs" (Sikh prisoners).

A special resolution was passed demanding that the Supreme Court direct the Central government to make an immediate decision on the commutation of Rajoana's death sentence.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: YouTuber Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Friend After He Objected to Their 'Intimacy', Dumps Body in Drain.

Later, speaking to the media here, Dhami said Rajoana has conveyed his message that the SGPC should withdraw its petition concerning him and ask the Centre to take a swift decision, as he (Rajoana) no longer sees "any difference between life and death".

Dhami appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter and take a large-hearted decision in case of Rajoana in line with Sikh sentiments.

The SGPC president emphasized that the Sikh community is seeking justice for the Sikh prisoners, not begging.

He also mentioned that the SGPC will seek an appointment with the Union home minister regarding the matter and send a senior official to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the same.

The then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July, 2007 in the case.

A mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was moved by the SGPC on his behalf in March 2012.

The SGPC has also been seeking the release of other Sikh prisoners including Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

Dhami said the SGPC has received a large number of suggestions for the rules concerning the appointment and retirement of the Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

He appealed to the Sikh community, especially leading 'Panthic' organizations, to send their suggestions to the SGPC so that a comprehensive policy based on collective opinion and sentiments can be formulated.

Dhami said that the deadline for sending suggestions is April 20, after which a committee will be formed to review the inputs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)